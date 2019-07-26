CBSE changes Class XII exam pattern

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has effected change in the question paper format for Class XII examination, giving more weightage to internal assessment in all subjects.

Understanding of the subjects will carry 20 marks in the internal assessment in maths, languages, political science, legal studies and others. Students will have to submit projects to claim these marks.

At present 20-30 marks are awarded on this basis in case of science and other subjects involving practicals. From the next year, 20 marks will be earmarked for other subjects having no practicals.

Also, the number of objective type questions will go up in all subjects to test students’ ability of critical thinking, problem solving and information analysis. There will be 20 objective type questions in every subject.

A CBSE circular to the affiliated schools says the change has been introduced to enhance students’ aptitude towards critical thinking, collaboration, effective communication, imagination and development of curiosity.

The change will compel the students to thoroughly go through the syllabus to get maximum marks in internal assessment and objective questions.

The CBSE has also proposed to conduct practical examinations for Classes X and XII at the external centres from the next academic session, though final decision is still not taken.