CBSE Board Result 2023: With Class 12 results declared, class 10 scorecards expected soon at cbse.nic.in

The CBSE 2023 class 12th results out, class 10 scores expected soon | Representative image

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 12 results at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can check the results using their login credentials, which includes roll numbers, school numbers, and admit card details.

The overall pass percentage across India stands at 87.33%, with a total of 1,12,838 students scoring 90 percent or more marks in CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023. The pass percentage has decreased as last year, it stood at 92.71 percent.

Girls have outshined boys in the CBSE Class 12 results this year as the former have an overall pass percentage of 90.68%. compared to 84.67% for the latter. The pass percentage of transgender students is 60 per cent.

Kerala's capital Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing city in CBSE Class 12 results with a pass percentage of 99.91%, while Prayagraj stands at the bottom of the list with 78.05%.

With the class 12 results being out, it's expected that CBSE will announce class 10 board results soon as well at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.

Since reports have suggested that Class 10 results will be announced on the same day as Class 12 scores, there's anticipation that the same will be announced soon.

Once the results are announced, CBSE will providing a window for students, aiming to apply for reverification, or have more information on their respective answer sheets.

A total of 38,83,710 students registered for Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2023. 21,86,940 had registered for Class 10 exams off the total number of students.

CBSE Class 10 results 2023: How to check

Go to results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on Class 10 result page.

Enter login credentials.

Please check and download CBSE results.