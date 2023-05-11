CBSE board exam results 2023: Steps to check scorecards via Digilocker

CBSE Board Exam Results 2023 via Digilocker | File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classs 10, 12 results will be announced soon on the official websites at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.gov.in.

Apart from the official websites, the result will also be available via UMANG App and Digilocker.

Since lakhs of students access the official websites at once, it is likely that the domain may crash for some time. In such a case, students can refer to Digilocker to get their digital mark sheets. The platform has made a special set up for hassle-free, access to your digital marksheet.

The wait is almost over! #CBSE Class X and XII results for the year 2023 are #ComingSoon, & #DigiLocker platform has made a special set up for hassle-free, access to your digital marksheet.

Students visit the URL https://t.co/pSvg3mGnPS and complete the account activation process pic.twitter.com/0WuAOdtQub — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 10, 2023

Steps to download marksheet via Digilocker