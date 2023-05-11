CBSE board exam results 2023: Steps to check scorecards via Digilocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classs 10, 12 results will be announced soon on the official websites at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.gov.in.
Apart from the official websites, the result will also be available via UMANG App and Digilocker.
Since lakhs of students access the official websites at once, it is likely that the domain may crash for some time. In such a case, students can refer to Digilocker to get their digital mark sheets. The platform has made a special set up for hassle-free, access to your digital marksheet.
Steps to download marksheet via Digilocker
Visit the official website – cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activate cbse
Click on ‘Get started with account creation’
Enter required information and 6 digit pin provided by your school
Verify details and validate with received OTP
Your digilocker account will be activated successfully
Upon result declaration, open app and click on result link
Enter details and access your digital marksheet