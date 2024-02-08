CBSE Board Exam 2024: Diabetic Students Allowed Fruits, Water Bottle, And Glucometer

Diabetic Students Allowed Fruits, Water Bottle, And Glucometer | Representative image

With just one week remaining before the start of the CBSE Board Exam 2024, the Board has issued instructions for students with type 1 diabetes who will be taking the exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is ready to administer the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 starting from February 15. As per the CBSE Date Sheet 2024, the CBSE Class 10 board exams will conclude on March 13, while the CBSE 12th exams 2024 will conclude on April 2.

Diabetic Facilities Items allowed

According to the most recent CBSE announcement, students with Type 1 diabetes can bring specific items to the exam hall in a clear pouch box.

Sugar tablets, Chocolate, Candy

Fruits like Banana, Apple, Orange

Snack items like Sandwich and any high protein diet

Medicines require as per Doctor's prescription

Water bottle (500 ml.)

Glucometer and glucose testing strips

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) machine, Flash Glucose Monitoring (FGM) machine and or insulin pumps

The 2024 CBSE Board Exam guidelines for diabetic students state that those with Type 1 diabetes who wish to access these accommodations must disclose their condition during registration or when submitting the Letter of Confirmation (LOC).

Documents Required

Students must submit the specified documents on the portal in order to access the CBSE diabetes facility during board examinations.

The medical specialist recommends the use of CGM/FGM/insulin pump during exams.

Parents must confirm that these devices are for medical purposes only and not for communication.

To access these accommodations, schools/students/parents must apply within the specified schedule by the CBSE. Late requests will not be considered.

The school or student must inform the examination center about the necessary items at least a day before the exams.

Students must arrive at the school at least 45 minutes before the exams start, no later than 9:45 AM.

All requests must go through the school with the required documents; direct requests to the CBSE will not be accepted.

Except for body-attached equipment, other items will be kept with the Assistant Superintendent in a transparent box/pouch and can be accessed by the students when needed.

Official Notice for Type 1 Diabetic Students

Timings

The timing for the CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 in 2024 is scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. However, certain subjects will have a shorter duration, ending at 12:30 pm. Additionally, students will be given an extra 15 minutes to review the question paper.