CBSE Announces New Regional Office And Centre Of Excellence In Dubai

CBSE | File

The CBSE has issued a notice regarding the establishment of a new regional office and Centre of Excellence in Dubai, which is set to commence operations in the 2024-25 academic session.

The CBSE has officially announced that a new Regional Office and Centre of Excellence (COE) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has been given the green light by the Affiliation Committee in a meeting on 09.05.2023, endorsed by the Governing Body in a meeting on 14.06.2023, and then approved by the Controlling Authority of the Board, the Secretary (SE&L) of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

"The Regional Office, Dubai shall commence its functioning from the academic session 2024-25 onwards. The Centre of Excellence, Dubai shall commence its training activities after operationalisation of the Regional Office. Henceforth, the jurisdiction of Regional Office, Delhi (East) shall remain same except for Foreign Schools from the Academic Session 2024-25 onwards," added the notification.

The establishment of a CBSE office in Dubai was announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last year. In Abu Dhabi, the minister had a meeting with HE Sara Musallam, the MoS for early education and ADEK chairperson.