CBSE 2026 LOC Portal Reopened For Schools; Last Date October 8, Late Fee Submission By October 11

CBSE 2026 LOC Portal: The CBSE Board Exam 2026 LOC portal has been launched by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The LOC form can be completed and submitted by schools via the CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.

The link for submitting LOC forms will stay active until October 8, 2025. By paying the late fee, the form can be sent in by October 11, 2025.

The Board made the decision to reopen the LOC site because many schools have not submitted their LOCs by the deadline indicated.

CBSE 2026 LOC Portal: Official notification

"As a result, all principals who have yet to submit their LOC are instructed to make sure that the LOC for their respective schools is completed and submitted within the allotted timeframe with late fees," the official notice states. As stated above, the portal will close and no more contributions will be allowed. Schools shall be fully liable for non-compliance and any ensuing repercussions, including their applicants' ineligibility to take the 2026 Board Examinations, if they do not submit their LOCs by the final deadline.

CBSE 2026 LOC Portal: Important dates

Last date for regular submission: October 8, 2025

Last date with late fee: October 11, 2025

It is anticipated that almost 45 lakh candidates from 26 foreign countries and India would compete in 204 topics in Classes 10 and 12, 2026.

CBSE 2026 LOC Portal: Tentative exam schedule

Exam start date: February 17, 2026 (for both Class 10 and 12)

Class 10 exam end date: March 9, 2026

Class 12 exam end date: April 9, 2026

Exam timings:

- Most subjects: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

- Some subjects: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Candidates can visit the official CBSE website for additional relevant information.