CBSE 2024 exam pattern revised; More of MCQs, less of long answer questions

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday revamped its assessment scheme for Class 10th and 12th board examinations to be held in the next academic year, 2024.

The Central Board has introduced more Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), reducing the weightage for short and long answer-type questions, officials informed.

CBSE board exams 2024 to have more questions on application of concepts in real-life situations and competency: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 6, 2023

The move is aimed at progressively aligning assessment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations, they said.

However, the change might be limited to the academic session 2023-24 only as the CBSE exams are expected to be reformed in 2024 with the introduction of the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

"The National Education Policy, 2020, has affirmed the need to move from rote learning to learning more focused on developing the creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century proactively. The board is initiating changes in the examination and assessment practices for the academic session 2023-24 to align assessment to Competency Focused Education," said the Director of CBSE (Academics) Joseph Emanuel.

"Therefore, in the forthcoming session a greater number of Competency Based Questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life situations will be part of the question paper," he said further.

In Class 10th, 50% of questions out of the total will be competency focused in the form of multiple choice questions, source-based integrated questions, case-based questions, or any other type. Such questions had a weightage of 40% in the last academic session.

The objective-type questions will now be MCQs with a weightage of 20%. The short-answer and long-answer-type questions' weightage has been reduced to 30% from 40% last year.

Whereas, in Class 12th, 40% of the questions will be competency-based in the form of MCQs, source-based integrated questions, case-cased questions, or any other type.

For such questions, the weightage in the last academic session was 30%.

The objective-type questions will be MCQs with a weightage of 20% and for short-answer and long-answer-type questions, the weightage will be 40% as compared to 50% last year.

