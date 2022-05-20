CBI inquiries Bengal minister Paresh Adhikary in illegal teachers recruitment scam case

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned West Bengal's state minister for education, Paresh Adhikari, on Thursday in connection with an alleged illegal teacher recruitment scam.

On Thursday, the investigation agency filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Adhikary and his daughter in the alleged illegal teachers' recruitment scam under sections 120B, 420, and Prevention of Corruption Act 7. Earlier, the Calcutta High Court directed CBI to interrogate Adhikari in connection with the class 11th and 12th teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The Hight Court also urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to remove Paresh Adhikari from the cabinet.

ALSO READ Teacher Recruitment Scam: Partha Chatterjee questioned by CBI for 4 hours

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:39 PM IST