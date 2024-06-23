CBI Files FIR Over Alleged NEET-UG Exam Irregularities

File

Concerning alleged discrepancies in the administration of the May 5 medical entrance exam, NEET-UG, the CBI has filed an official complaint. According to PTI, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is also moving to include cases that police have registered in other states under its authority.

This occurred one day after the Centre declared that the CBI would take over the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the test. According to the PTI, the agency filed a new case against unnamed individuals under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), among other charges, after receiving a referral from the Union Ministry of Education.

Earlier, in a press briefing, addressing the ongoing NEET controversy, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured the students that action will be taken "against those who are responsible for the irregularities." Pradhan added that the government will constitute a high-level committee to look into the matter. He disclosed that a high-level committee comprised of technocrats, scientists, education admirers, academicians, and psychologists will be formed to enhance the NTA's operations.

"I want to assure everyone that once we have concrete proof, actions will be taken against those who are responsible for the irregularities, be it the NTA or any other official. The government is forming a high-level committee," Pradhan said while addressing the press conference.

Over 24 lakh students took the exam, which was administered at 4,750 locations in 571 cities, including 14 international cities. In response to demands by students protesting in multiple locations for an inquiry into alleged errors in the administration of the exam, the ministry turned over the case to the CBI on Saturday, according to PTI.

"Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation and malpractice have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5.For transparency in the conduct of the examination process, it was decided after a review that the matter be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive investigation," a senior education ministry official told PTI.