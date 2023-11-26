CAT Exam 2023: Third And Final Session Has Begun, Check Updates Here

Representative Image

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 is currently in session. The third and final shift began at 4.30pm and will end at 6.30pm. As per reports, the first slot of CAT 2023 was found to be moderate, while the afternoon shift was said to be between moderate to difficult.

The test consists of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. This test is a prerequisite for enrollment in MBA programmes offered by 20 IIMs and over 1,200 B-schools in India.

Admission policy for IIM Mumbai

IIM Mumbai will admit candidates to its three MBA programmes on the basis of CAT scores. The programmes are:

1. Master of Business Administration (MBA)

2. MBA (Operations and Supply Chain Management)

3. MBA (Sustainability Management)

For admission to its MBA programmes, IIM Bangalore will henceforth give the personal interview (PI) round greater weight.

Over 3.3 lakh students registered for CAT 2023 exam

Over 3.3 lakh students registered for CAT 2023 exam. According to IIM Lucknow, there is an increase in CAT registration to 30 per cent from last year. Last year, there was an increase of 11 per cent in registrations.

Reporting time

The first shift of CAT 2023 was held between 8:30 am and 10:30 am. The CAT 2023 second shift started at 12:30 pm and continued till 2:30 pm. The last and the third session is underway and started at 4:30 pm. TheCAT 2023 slot 3 will get over at 6:30 pm.

According to a post on X, few students were not allowed to enter the examination hall as they were late by one minute in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

I’m at #CAT2023 examination center, Ahmedabad. Few students reached at 12:16 for the shift S2. Officials didn’t allow them to enter due to Gate closing time was 12:15. Students are saying their train was delayed by 2 hours due to high rainfall here in Ahmedabad. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/5yrv870jQV — Sani Patel (@Sani192) November 26, 2023

CAT 2023 answer key release date and time

The CAT 2023 result will tentatively be declared on the second week of January 2024 at the official CAT 2023 website — iimcat.ac.in.