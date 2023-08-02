CAT Exam 2023: Application Form To Be OUT Today At iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 application form today | Wikipedia (Representative)

The registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 will commence from today, August 2 at 10:00 AM. The registration link to fill CAT application form 2023 for the interested candidates will be available at the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. The last date for the CAT registration 2023 is September 13 (5:00 PM).

CAT exam Application form fees 2023

General category applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,400 and reserved category candidates need to pay Rs 1,200.

Rs 2,400 for General

Rs 1,200 for SC/ ST/ PwD

CAT 2023 Exam Date

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 will be held on November 26, according to the official schedule across various centres in the country.

Important Details for CAT 2023 exam

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will be conducting the CAT 2023 exam.

Candidates expected to apply for CAT exam 2023: More than 2,50,000

CAT exam 2023 registration date: August 2, 2023 to September 13, 2023

Mode of CAT 2023 registration: Online

CAT exam date 2023: November 26, 2023, Sunday

Total number of CAT test cities: 155

CAT 2023 exam mode: Computer-based test (CBT)

List of documents to be uploaded in the CAT application form 2023:

The passport size photograph should not more than 6 months old. Dimension of photograph should be 30mm x 45mm and in .jpg or .jpeg format. The size pf photograph should not more than 80 KB and less than 150 px/inch in resolution.

Scanned copy of signature must be within the dimension of 80mm x 35mm. It should be in .jpg or .jpeg format. The signature must have a white background. The signature should not be more than 80 KB and less than 150 px/ince in resolution.

If a candidate belong to NC-OBC, SC, or ST category, candidates will have to download the caste certificate from the IIM CAT official website, enter the asked details, self-attest it and upload the scanned copy as a PDF document.

If a candidate belong to the PwD category, candidates will be required to download the PwD certificate from the CAT website, fill out the same, self-attest it, and upload its scanned copy as a PDF format.

Steps For CAT Registration 2023:

Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2023 and click on the “New Registration” tab.

Fill all the basic information to generate login credentials (CAT 2023 login ID and Password).

Now re-login by entering the CAT exam login credentials and fill the CAT online application form.

Upload all the CAT 2023 required scanned documents.

Pay CAT 2023 application fee by using credit/ debit card or net banking.

Submit the CAT form and take a print out of it for future reference.