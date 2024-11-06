 CAT Admit Card 2024 OUT At iimcat.ac.in; Check NOW!
CAT Admit Card 2024 OUT At iimcat.ac.in; Check NOW!

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 admit card has been released by the Indian Institution of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta).

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 admit card has been released by the Indian Institution of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta). The CAT 2024 admit card is available to candidates who have registered for the test on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

To download the CAT 2024 admit card, applicants will require their registration ID and password.

Details on admit card:

The applicant's name, birthdate, photo, signature, registration number, caste, exam date, time, exam centre address, Google Maps link to locate the exam centre, emergency phone number, and exam-related instructions will all be on the hall ticket.

CAT 2024 Exam Date:

November 24, 2024

CAT Exam Timings:

Session 1: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Session 2: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Session 3: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

How to download CAT 2024 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official CAT 2024 website, iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on "CAT 2024 Admit Card Download" link.

Step 3: Press the "Login" button.

Step 4: Enter the required login information, including your passport, user ID, and captcha.

Step 5: The screen will display the admit card.

Step 6: Download and print the page for future use.

If applicants have any concerns regarding errors on their PwD certificates, eligibility, category, or admission cards, they should get in touch with the CAT centre office. Except for holidays, the CAT Centre office is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Candidates can reach the office by email at cat2024_helpdesk@iimcal.ac.in or by phone at 033-7121 11004.

CAT 2024 Centre: CAT 2024 Centre, C/o Admissions Office, Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Diamond Harbour Road, Joka, Kolkata - 700104 is another address where candidates can go.

