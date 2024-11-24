 CAT 2024 Exam: Slot 1 Analysis Highlights Higher Difficulty, Increased Questions
CAT 2024, conducted by IIM Calcutta, introduced key changes, including the removal of Parajumbles, an increase in DILR questions from 20 to 22, and easier DILR and QA sections compared to last year.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
CAT 2023 Exam: Slot 3 More Difficult Than First & Second | Representational Pic

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024, conducted by IIM Calcutta, took place today, November 24, in three slots. This year’s paper, particularly Slot 1, was described as "tricky" compared to CAT 2023, with notable changes and a higher expected cutoff, according to experts.

Key Changes in CAT 2024

No Parajumble Questions: A significant shift in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section.

Increased DILR Questions: The Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section saw two additional questions, totaling 22, and an increase in sets from 4 to 5.

Difficulty Variations: DILR and Quantitative Ability (QA) sections were easier than last year, while the VARC section maintained similar difficulty.

Expert Insights

Hemang Panchmatia, Chief National Mentor at IMS, highlighted that the easier DILR and QA sections provided relief to students, making this year likely to be a high-score affair. He expects a score of 95-98 out of 204 to secure a 99 percentile, while a score of 60 may achieve a 95 percentile.

CAT, a gateway to 21 IIMs and other top B-schools, retained its 120-minute format with 40 minutes per section.

Experts predict that the increased difficulty in VARC and overall adjustments may result in higher cutoffs compared to previous years.

