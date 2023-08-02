CAT 2023: Registration For IIMs Lucknow Begins At iimcat.ac.in; Check Details Here

IIM CAT 2022 registration | IStocks

The CAT 2023 registration process has begun as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) released the MBA application form on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Aspiring candidates can now apply for the Common Admission Test (CAT) to secure a spot in the IIM Lucknow.

The CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on November 26, and interested candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the application process.

Steps to apply for CAT 2023:

1. Visit the official CAT website iimcat.ac.in

2. To begin the registration process, candidates need to provide basic details like name, email address, mobile number, and date of birth. Upon successful registration, candidates will receive login credentials on their registered email.

3. Select preferred exam cities: Candidates can choose their preferred exam cities from the available list during the application process. It is essential to choose cities carefully as per convenience and accessibility.

4. Upload documents: As part of the application process, candidates need to upload scanned images of their recent passport-sized photograph, signature, and other necessary documents. Care should be taken to ensure the documents are clear and meet the specified format requirements.

5. Pay the application fee: Applicants will have to pay a CAT application fee of Rs 2,400 for the general category and Rs 1,200 for reserved category candidates.

7. Verify details and submit: Before submitting the application, candidates should review all the entered information to avoid any errors. Once the form is submitted, candidates will receive a confirmation email.

CAT 2023 notification was released on July 30. This year, there is no change in the CAT exam pattern. Like last year, CAT entrance exam 2023 will be held in three slots of 2 hours each. CAT Slot 1 (Morning session) will be held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, Slot 2 (Afternoon session) timing is 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and Slot 3 (Evening session) will be held from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

