CAT 2022: Registration starts tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in.

Tomorrow, August 3, at 10 am, the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, the institution in charge of organising the CAT 2022, will commence registrations.

Candidates who wish to appear for the MBA entrance exam this year can complete the CAT 2022 application form online at iimcat.ac.in. The deadline to submit the CAT exam application is September 14 at 5 p.m. The CAT 2022 test will be held on November 27.

Before starting the CAT registration process for 2022, candidates are recommended to confirm their eligibility for the CAT entrance exam.

According to the requirements listed in the CAT notice 2022, applicants must hold a bachelor's degree and at least a 50 percent grade point average (CGPA) (45 percent for applicants from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories).

Documents for CAT 2022 Registration:

While filling out the CAT 2022 registration form, candidates must have the documents listed below ready.

Passport size photograph

Candidate's Signature

Academic proofs

Work experience certificate (if any)

How can I fill out the IIM CAT 2022 application?

Go to iimcat.ac.in, the IIM CAT's official website. Select "New Candidate Registration" from the list of options on the CAT 2022 official website. Enter the necessary information in the CAT exam form 2022, including the candidate's name, email address, phone number, and so on. Now select "Generate OTP" from the menu. Candidates must now log in to the dashboard using their CAT 2022 login information and complete the necessary fields on the CAT exam application form 2022. Give the CAT form 2022 all the academic and qualifying information that is requested. Enter all your personal information and contact information now, and upload the necessary files as well. Then, choose the IIM programmes, interview cities, and work experience information (if any). Pay the application fees for CAT 2022 as shown in the table below. Print off your completed CAT 2022 registration form for your records.

The CAT 2022 is to be conducted on November 27, Sunday. The registration for the examination begins on August 3 and ends on September 14. Candidates can download their Admit Cards on October 27.

The results are to be made available by the second week of January after which the selected candidates will be shortlisted for interviews.

