e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCAT 2022: Objection form tab to close tomorrow; results expected soon

CAT 2022: Objection form tab to close tomorrow; results expected soon

Candidates from over 150 cities appeared for CAT 2022 in three slots on November 27, Sunday, in three batches. The exam saw 2.5 registrations, an 11% rise since 2021, of which 2.22 lakh candidates took the exam.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration stops today; here's how to register | Pixabay (Representative Image)
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Common Admission Test (CAT) is to close its objection form tab tomorrow, on December 4. Candidates were given access to the CAT 2022 response sheet and were allowed to file objections against the same since December 1.

Candidates from over 150 cities appeared for CAT 2022 in three slots on November 27, Sunday, in three batches. The exam saw 2.5 registrations, an 11% rise since 2021, of which 2.22 lakh candidates took the exam, recording an attendance of 87%. Amongst the total CAT candidates, 35% were Females, 65% Males and 4 candidates represent Transgender.

CAT 2022 results are expected to be released towards the end of January 2023.

To file objection against CAT 2022 Answer Key:

  • Visit the official IIM CAT website- iimcat.ac.in.

  • Login to your candidate tab from the home page.

  • Find the 'objection form' tab after logging in.

  • Select the question number and answer, specify the type of objection you would like to raise.

  • Enter remarks if required.

  • Pay the grievance fee and click submit.

RECENT STORIES

CLAT 2023: Admit card to be released on Dec 6; learn how to download

CLAT 2023: Admit card to be released on Dec 6; learn how to download

IIT Roorkee bags award CII for most innovative research

IIT Roorkee bags award CII for most innovative research

MP: Six law college profs dismissed after allegedly promoting Love Jihad

MP: Six law college profs dismissed after allegedly promoting Love Jihad

Haryana girl dies after falling from college building, probe begins

Haryana girl dies after falling from college building, probe begins

CAT 2022: Objection form tab to close tomorrow; results expected soon

CAT 2022: Objection form tab to close tomorrow; results expected soon