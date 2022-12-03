CAT 2022: Objection form tab to close tomorrow; results expected soon

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration stops today; here's how to register | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Common Admission Test (CAT) is to close its objection form tab tomorrow, on December 4. Candidates were given access to the CAT 2022 response sheet and were allowed to file objections against the same since December 1.

Candidates from over 150 cities appeared for CAT 2022 in three slots on November 27, Sunday, in three batches. The exam saw 2.5 registrations, an 11% rise since 2021, of which 2.22 lakh candidates took the exam, recording an attendance of 87%. Amongst the total CAT candidates, 35% were Females, 65% Males and 4 candidates represent Transgender.

CAT 2022 results are expected to be released towards the end of January 2023.

To file objection against CAT 2022 Answer Key: