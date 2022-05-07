Career centre services in Canada

There are many ways through which universities can prepare Indian students for career success in Canada, with support and programs available both in and out of the classroom. Students begin learning about career support and planning as soon as they arrive at the university, with orientation programming that focuses on career success. Throughout their studies, students can participate in the co-op work experience program at different universities in Canada, that provide a hands-on paid work experience, experiential learning opportunities, and on-campus student work experience programs. Students who study at the university get hired. 95% of graduates in 2020 secured employment or went on to do postgraduate studies.

The career centre services available in Canada also support students with career planning and preparation, such as how to search for jobs, writing resumés and cover letters, and interview coaching. Career services are available to students in all programs throughout their entire degree as well as after they graduate.

The career support and services, combined with in-class learning through the universities’ programs, prepare students for career success after graduation. Recent graduates have found career success in various industries, including in business and financial industries, in higher education and in entrepreneurial endeavours.

Success Stories

One recent graduate who was pursuing Wilfrid Laurier University’s Business Administration program secured employment in Canada at a multinational financial services and insurance company. The student first worked with the company through the co-op program and went on to successfully secure full-time employment with the company after graduation. Other career opportunities in the financial industry include account executive, commercial banking associate, portfolio manager, financial analyst, investment banking analyst, and many more.

Another recent graduate from Wilfrid’s psychology program secured full-time employment at the university itself, in an international recruitment and admissions role. The student’s academic success in their program as well as extracurricular involvement while at the university helped the student to secure the job. Other career opportunities for graduates in higher education include academic advisor, academic psychologist, student life coordinator, human resources professional, and many more.

Students who are interested in studying in the Faculty of Science at different institutions can look forward to successful careers in a variety of industries, such as finance, engineering firms, telecommunications, software development, research organisations, health care, and many more. Sample career options include account manager, systems engineer, chief information officer, healthcare administrator, global health professional, and researcher. The university’s career centre can assist students in finding the right path to their desired career.

Entrepreneurship Opportunities

Entrepreneurship is another common career path taken by graduates of all programs offered by universities. Students can enhance their academic experience through an Entrepreneurship Concentration or Social Entrepreneurship Option, which can lead to entrepreneurial career success in the financial, business, health care, technology and non-profit industries. Wilfrid Laurier is also the founding academic partner of the city’s technology industry innovation centre, which helps foster entrepreneurial projects in technology across Canada.

Other graduates have found entrepreneurial success in hospitality, nonprofit and government work, health services, financial services and technology. Academic courses, extracurricular opportunities and career planning support can help students find the right entrepreneurial path, in any industry, that aligns with their career goals.

Post-graduate perks

Students who graduate from the universities and meet eligibility requirements, are also able to apply for a post-graduation work permit, allowing them to work in Canada. International advisors are available to support students in applying for the work permit so they can successfully launch their careers in Canada.

Through academic learning, work placement programs, extracurricular engagement and career centre support, students can build the theoretical and hands-on knowledge needed to successfully find employment in any industry across Canada.



Dr Heidi Northwood, Vice President: Global Strategy at Wilfrid Laurier University

