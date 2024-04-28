 'Avoid Sports' Meghalaya Govt Directs Schools to Halt All Outdoor Activities
“In light of this, schools are hereby directed not to organize any outdoor activities or sports in case the area is impacted by severe heatwave and also during any future instances of heat waves,” Tembe said in the order on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Friday asked educational institutions across the state not to organize any outdoor activities or sports to avoid the ill effect of the ongoing heatwave on children, officials said.

School Education & Literacy Director Swapnil Tembe said the advisory was issued to ensure the safety and well-being of students amid the heatwave which is affecting the entire state, especially in the plains of Garo Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts.

He also directed that adequate hydration facilities must be available in the school premises to ensure that all students stay hydrated by drinking water at regular intervals.

The school education director also directed that ORS/lemon water be made available in case some students face dehydration while at the same time encouraging students to bring a water bottle with them.

Tembe said that prolonged exposure to heat especially during noon to 3 pm should also be avoided and students should use caps or umbrellas while travelling to and fro school.

'Avoid Sports' Meghalaya Govt Directs Schools to Halt All Outdoor Activities

'Avoid Sports' Meghalaya Govt Directs Schools to Halt All Outdoor Activities

