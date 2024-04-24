Canadians Concerned Over International Student Numbers Amid Housing Crisis

File Pic

According to a recent Navigator survey, over half of Canadians think that the nation is admitting too many foreign students, which is making the housing crisis worse.

The survey, titled "International Students, Understanding Canada Opinions," gathered responses from 1,500 randomly selected Canadian adults. It found that 58 percent of participants think that Canadian universities are enrolling too many international students, marking a 9 percent increase from the previous year, as reported by Erudera.

Erudera.com reports that 66 percent of Canadians expressed apprehension, stating that the country is struggling to cope with the recent surge in immigrants, including the substantial number of international students.

A majority of Canadians (52%) who participated in the survey are in favour of placing a cap on the number of international students. On the other hand, 51% of respondents think that students enrolled in particular programs, like science, healthcare, or agriculture, should be exempt.

Moreover, a significant majority (61 percent) of Canadians surveyed linked the rise in international student numbers to financial mismanagement within post-secondary institutions.

Responding to these concerns, earlier this year, Canada announced a two-year cap on the number of international student permits. This move, spearheaded by Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, is aimed at reducing the influx of international students. Miller emphasised the need to protect the integrity of the immigration system while ensuring the success of students in the country.

Read Also Indian Student’s Law Degree Invalid In Canada Due To BCI Approval Issue

Despite these concerns, the number of international students in Canada has continued to grow, reaching over one million in 2023, a 29 percent increase from 2022. The majority of these students came from India, followed by China, the Philippines, and Nigeria.

In 2022, Canada hosted 804,370 international students, with numbers declining in 2020 due to the pandemic before gradually rebounding in 2021. According to government estimates, international students make significant economic contributions to Canada, amounting to approximately $16.4 billion.