Canada Reforms International Student Admission Process To Prevent Student Acceptance Fraud

Canada's Immigration department said that it plans to take several measures to strengthen Canada’s International Student Program and protect students from fraud amid cases of fraudulent admissions, mainly from India, involving fake documents.

Immigration minister Marc Miller said that starting December 1, 2023, colleges will be required to confirm every applicant’s letter of acceptance directly with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), in a statement.

He added that by the fall 2024 semester, a 'recognized institution' framework will be adopted. These recognized institutions will have privileges like priority processing of study permits for applicants who plan to attend their school.

The statement also said that in the coming months, IRCC will complete an assessment of Post-Graduation Work Permit Program criteria and begin introducing reforms.

"We will continue to improve Canada’s International Student Program by protecting students and weeding out those who try to take advantage of them. Whether an international student stays and works after graduation or returns home, we want their time as a student in Canada to have been beneficial to their growth and aspirations," Marc Miller said.

Last month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India’s government of possible involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist in British Columbia. India's denial of the allegation and subsequent fallout has caused tensions between the two country.

Last week, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their families from India after New Delhi threatened to revoke their diplomatic immunity.

