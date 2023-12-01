Calcutta University 2023 Semester 2 Results Out Now; Check Courses Here

Calcutta University | File photo

The results of the second semester for the BA, BSc, and BCom programs were released by the University of Calcutta on November 30. Calcutta University results 2023 are available on the official website, wbresults.nic.in, for students who took the written exam. To view their CU second semester results for 2023, students must enter the 12-digit roll number.

The second semester of the CU results 2023 for about 151 colleges connected to the University of Calcutta are now accessible. The districts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas are home to these colleges. Additionally, the institution has sixteen affiliations, including the Asutosh Museum of Indian Art and the Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys Academy.

The provisional CU result marksheet contains a number of personal details that candidates must verify, including marks received, grade, qualifying marks, course, college name, category, and others.

Steps to download the Calcutta University Results

Launch the University of Calcutta's official website at caluniv.ac.in.

Look for the results notice on the home page.

Go to wbresults.nic.in, the result webpage.

Put the 12-digit roll number in here.

Send in your login information.

The Calcutta University 2023 result will be shown on the display.

About CU



Admission to certain courses at Calcutta University is determined by merit, while admission to other courses is determined by a student's valid exam score. Undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate programs in the humanities, arts, sciences, commerce, management, technology, engineering, and other fields are available at Calcutta University (CU). According to the NIRF 2022 Rankings, the university is ranked eighth in the 'University' category.