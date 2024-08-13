CA Foundation September 2024: Last Day To Submit Exam Form Today; Know How To Apply

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conclude the online registration process for the CA Foundation September 2024 exam today, August 13th. Candidates can apply for the CA Foundation September 2024 exam with a late fee of Rs 600 by visiting the official website at icai.org.

Once the application process ends, the CA Foundation September 2024 correction facility will open on August 14th. Candidates will be permitted to make changes or edit their forms until August 16th, 2024. As per the official schedule, the CA Foundation 2024 exam dates are September 13th, 15th, 18th, and 20th.

CA Exam To Be Conducted At 8 Overseas Centres

The CA September 2024 exam will also be conducted at 8 overseas centres, namely Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, and Muscat.

"The late fee for submission of the examination application form after the scheduled last date would be Rs 600 (for Indian / Bhutan / Kathmandu Centres) and US $ 10 (for Abroad Centres) as decided by the Council," as per the official notice.

Eligibility criteria

A candidate must have appeared in the Class 12 board exam from a recognized board and uploaded his/her Class 12 hall ticket to the self-service portal (SSP) or have passed Class 12 from a recognized board and uploaded his/her Class 12 mark sheet to SSP.

Steps to apply for the ICAI CA Foundation September 2024 exam:

1. Go to the official website of ICAI at icai.org

2. Login using username and password.

3. Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

4. Pay the exam fee to complete the process.

5. Cross-check all the details and submit the form.

Important guidelines for the exam:

- Use a black pen to sign on a white sheet.

- The image’s file size should be between 10-20 KB (clearly visible).

- The scanned signature should be appropriately cropped with no extra/white spaces and saved as jpg/jpeg.

- Make sure that the signature fits in the size of 6 cm by 2 cm.

- The photo should be in colour or black and white, with 80% of the face visible, against a white backdrop and contrasted clearly.