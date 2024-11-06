CA Final Exam Rescheduled In Select Cities Due To Elections |

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the Paper 6 test for the CA Final course in numerous cities due to approaching state and bye-elections. The exam, which was originally set for November 13, 2024, will now take place on November 14, 2024, at a certain centre.

This would apply to applicants for the centers at Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, and Ranchi all in Jharkhand, Raipur Chhattisgarh, and Jhunjhunu Rajasthan. The exam of Integrated Business Solutions (Multi-Disciplinary Case Studies) as part of Group II of the CA Final course will now be taken from 2 PM to 6 PM in the same centers already communicated earlier.

Official Notice:

In a circular issued today, the ICAI announced, “It is informed for general information that due to general election to the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand and Bye – Election to Assemblies Constituencies / Parliamentary Constituencies in other States on 13th November 2024. (Wednesday), the Chartered Accountants Final Course Examination, Group II, Paper – 6, Integrated Business Solutions (Multi-Disciplinary Case Studies) scheduled to be held on 13 th November, 2024 (Wednesday) in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) stands re-scheduled and the examination in the said paper shall now be held on 14th November 2024 (Thursday) at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 6 PM and at same Examination Centres.”

The ICAI gave assurance to candidates that all admit cards already issued for the exam will remain valid for the date revised.

ICAI requested all applicants to remain updated by referring to the official website, www.icai.org, if further information or updates in relation to the exams existed.