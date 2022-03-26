CA Exams 2022: ICAI to reopen application window today at icaiexam.icai.org

Today, March 26, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the application window for the CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate May-June examinations. The application period will be open till March 30. During this time, candidates for the Post Qualification Course- International Taxation - Assessment will also be able to apply online. However, ICAI CA candidates will be charged a late fee.

A CA official posted on social media about the reopening of the ICAI CA application window, saying, "Due to hardship to students who could not fill their exam form now one time opportunity given by ICAI for reporting exam window from 26th March to 30th March..., now hurry up and save your six month."

An ICAI Statement mentioned, “In the overall interest, welfare and well-being of the students and to mitigate the anxiety and hardships for the students who could not submit their online examination application form for Chartered Accountants Examinations - May / June 2022, as a special case and to provide a one time opportunity, it has been decided to re - open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Foundation, Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course viz.: International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) from March 26,2022 (11 AM) to March 30, 2022 (11.59 PM) with late fees (Rs 600/- or US $ 10).”

Candidates who want to change of examination city, or group and medium for the CA May-June exams should visit the official website -icaiexam.icai.org. The last date to make changes in the CA exam application form is March 30.

