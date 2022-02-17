CA exam becomes DU students' reason for wanting hybrid mode

After Delhi University re-opened physical classes, it declared that the exams would also be conducted in offline mode.

Delhi University students are not pleased with this decision, and most of them started a debate on the social media platform Twitter, creating hashtags like #hybridmodeexamedu2022 and #wewantofflinemode.

While most of them wrote that they don't have the traveling plan figured out, some justified by writing they have CA examinations.

"We are totally against the offline exams for May 2022. I am in support of hybrid mode. I am now totally comfortable with the online exams since I live out of Delhi, and I have my CA exams," said Madhav Aggarwal. (SIC)

Similarly, Ishu Thakur wrote, "We are not satisfied with the decision of offline exam in May 2022 as it is difficult to reach Delhi for exams because of CA exams." (SIC)

Kritika Khanna, another user, had the same say on the subject.

"We want online exams as we are not able to give offline exams. It is very difficult for us as we are not staying in Delhi. Moreover, we are CA students. We have an attempt in May. It will be impossible for us to give both exams," she said

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 06:57 PM IST