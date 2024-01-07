Busan Announces Plans For First K-pop High School Opening In 2028

In an exciting development for K-pop enthusiasts, the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education revealed its ambitious plan to open a specialised high school dedicated to K-pop and related performances. The initiative aims to transform a soon-to-be-closed middle school into a cutting-edge institution, set to welcome students in March 2028.

A Gateway to global K-pop talent

This groundbreaking endeavour marks the first public school in Busan solely focused on K-pop courses, situated 320 kilometres southeast of Seoul. The Busan education authorities expressed their commitment to fostering talent not only from the city but also from across the nation and the globe, as international students will be eligible to enrol, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The envisioned curriculum is designed to cover a spectrum of K-pop essentials, including vocals, dance, instruments, and other arts. With a mission to align educational offerings with the burgeoning K-pop industry, the school is poised to cater to the growing demand for specialised courses in this field.

Nurturing talent in the K-pop capital

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, the office stated, "The envisioned school is aimed at providing specialised courses for students in line with the growing K-pop industry." In South Korea, major entertainment agencies are renowned for their K-pop idol trainee system, known for its rigorous training processes, resembling a boot camp, to groom and debut new artists.

As anticipation builds, the K-pop high school is set to become a cultural hub, nurturing the next generation of performers and enthusiasts, and making Busan a prominent destination for K-pop education.