e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBundelkhand University extended UP BEd JEE registration till April 10

Bundelkhand University extended UP BEd JEE registration till April 10

Earlier the last date to complete the application process without paying a late fee was March 3 ,2023. The registration period was closed by the institution on March 3, but now it has been opened again candidates can fill the application form.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
UP BEd JEE registration extended further | Representative Image

The deadline for submitting the Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2023 application has been extended by the Bundelkhand University.

Interested candidates can now register online for the UP BEd JEE 2023 till April 5 on the official website of the university. https://bujhansi.ac.in/index.aspx.

Earlier the last date to complete the application process without paying a late fee was March 3 ,2023. The registration period was closed by the institution on March 3, but now it has been opened again candidates can fill the application form.

Registration for the UP BEd JEE 2023 with late fees will commence on April 6 and conclude on April 10.

The admit card will be available for downloads from April 13, 2023 onwards only on the successful submission of the application form.

The UP BEd JEE 2023 exam is scheduled to take place on April 24, 2023.

Read Also
NEET UG 2023 registrations to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in; check details
article-image

Eligibility:

Candidates who completed their graduation or post-graduation in 2022, are all eligible for UP BEd entrance test 2023 registration.

Registration fee:

The application fee is ₹1400 for the general, OBC candidates and other candidates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Setting aside the High court order the Supreme court holds playground being an integral part of...

Setting aside the High court order the Supreme court holds playground being an integral part of...

Bundelkhand University extended UP BEd JEE registration till April 10

Bundelkhand University extended UP BEd JEE registration till April 10

Kerala University announces 6 months maternity leave for girl students

Kerala University announces 6 months maternity leave for girl students

Delhi: HC seeks response of centre on plea seeking relaxation for students appearing in JEE Advance

Delhi: HC seeks response of centre on plea seeking relaxation for students appearing in JEE Advance

IIT Bombay CEED 2023 result out, download scorecard

IIT Bombay CEED 2023 result out, download scorecard