Bundelkhand University extended UP BEd JEE registration till April 10

UP BEd JEE registration extended further | Representative Image

The deadline for submitting the Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2023 application has been extended by the Bundelkhand University.

Interested candidates can now register online for the UP BEd JEE 2023 till April 5 on the official website of the university. https://bujhansi.ac.in/index.aspx.

Earlier the last date to complete the application process without paying a late fee was March 3 ,2023. The registration period was closed by the institution on March 3, but now it has been opened again candidates can fill the application form.

Registration for the UP BEd JEE 2023 with late fees will commence on April 6 and conclude on April 10.

The admit card will be available for downloads from April 13, 2023 onwards only on the successful submission of the application form.

The UP BEd JEE 2023 exam is scheduled to take place on April 24, 2023.

Read Also NEET UG 2023 registrations to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in; check details

Eligibility:

Candidates who completed their graduation or post-graduation in 2022, are all eligible for UP BEd entrance test 2023 registration.

Registration fee:

The application fee is ₹1400 for the general, OBC candidates and other candidates.