Budget 2023 begins: What next for education sector after last year's 1.04 lakh crore allocation

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, meest President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. | Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Union Budget to Parliament today, February 1, 2023, at 11 am. The fifth budget speech by Sitharaman will be broadcast on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

The education budget for 2023 has drawn ample anticipation after the sector was allotted a record amount of 1,04,277.72 crore in the previous financial year. The revised estimates for this allocation will also be released alongside the current fiscal budget.

In the Union Budget 2022, emphasis was laid on digital learning and coping with the learning loss caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The proposal to initiate a digital university, along with other initiatives like one-class-one-TV-channel, and virtual labs was launched in 2022.

The midday meal scheme was renamed as the PM poshan scheme with a lower budget allocation in 2022, where Rs 10,233 crore was allocated instead of the existing 11,500 crore. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan saw a growing focus with Rs 7,650 crore.

The union budget 2023 can be streamed from the link presented below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)