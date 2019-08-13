BTE UP result 2019 declared for 2nd, 4th, 6th Sem; check at bteup.ac.in

Board Of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has declared the UP Diploma Polytechnic Results 2019. Students can check their results on the board's official website, bteup.ac.in, results.bteupexam.in. According to Jagrangjosh, BTE UP Results 2019 have been announced today i.e. on 13th August 2019 at 12 PM online.

The BTE UP Results 2019 were announced for even semesters i.e. for 2nd, 4th, 6th Sem by Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (BTEUP). The even (2nd, 4th and 6th) semester exams were conducted in the months of May and June this year at various polytechnic institutions across the state. Those who clear the papers will be provided with detailed mark sheets.

Steps to check BTEUP results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the exam results (result.bteupexam.in)

Step 2: Enter your enrollment number in the field provided.

Step 3: Click on “show result”.

Step 4: Download your result, save a copy and take a print out of the same for further reference.