BSEB STET 2024 Admit Card: How to Download and Important Dates

Canva

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the BSEB STET 2024 Admit Card for Phase 1 of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test. Scheduled from March 1 to March 20, 2024, the examination is a crucial step for aspiring teachers in Bihar. Here's a quick guide on how to download the hall tickets and other important exam-related information:

Admit Card Availability:

The BSEB STET 2024 Admit Card will be available for download in due course of time on the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet2024.com.

Important Dates:

Phase 1 Bihar STET 2024 Examination: March 1 to March 20, 2024.

Announcement of Results: May 2024.

Phase 2 Bihar STET 2024 Examination Registration: July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Phase 2 Bihar STET 2024 Examination: September 10 to September 30, 2024.

Read Also Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Releases STET Results 2023

Downloading Procedure:

Visit the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet2024.com.

Look for the "BSEB STET 2024 Admit Card" link on the homepage.

Provide the necessary login details and submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully.

Download and save the admit card.

It's advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Phase 2 Examination:

Candidates must note that the registration for Phase 2 Bihar STET 2024 Examination will commence on July 26 and will conclude on August 11, 2024. The examination for Phase 2 is scheduled to take place from September 10 to September 30, 2024.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official website of Bihar Board for any further announcements or changes regarding the examination process. Adherence to the given timelines and guidelines is crucial for a smooth examination experience.