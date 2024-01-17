BSEB Releases Exam Calendar 2024 For Teaching Exams, Check Details Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently made public the Exam Calendar 2024, providing a roadmap for several teaching examinations.
Accessible since December 4, 2023, the calendar outlines crucial dates for exams such as the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET), Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), and Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) and Diploma in Physical Education (D.P.Ed.) for the year 2024.
For those planning to take part in these exams, it's recommended to download the BSEB exam schedule for 2024, available in PDF format on the official BSEB website.
BSEB BSSTET Exam Calendar 2024
Exam Dates: January 22 to 30, 2024
Official Notification: December 1, 2023
Registration Period: December 2 to 22, 2023
Admit Card Release: To be Announced
Result Declaration: March, 2024
BSEB D.P.Ed. Exam Calendar 2024
Exam Dates: July 25 to 29, 2024
Official Notification: January 16 to 25, 2024
Registration Period: January 16 to 25, 2024
Admit Card Release: July 10 to 20, 2024
Result Declaration: September 2024
BSEB STET Exam Calendar 2024
Exam Dates: March 1 to 20, 2024
Result Declaration: May 2024
Phase 2 Notification: July 25, 2024
Phase 2 Application: July 26 to August 11, 2024
Phase 2 Exam Dates: September 10 to 30, 2024
BSEB D.El.Ed. Exam Calendar 2024
Exam Dates: March 6 to 12, 2024
Official Notification: January 10 to 25, 2024
Registration Period: January 27 to February 7, 2024
Admit Card Release: Last week of February
Answer Key: March 20 to 25, 2024
Result Declaration: April 2024
Counselling: May-June 2024
For those interested, the BSEB exam calendar PDF can be downloaded directly from the official website.