 BSEB Releases Exam Calendar 2024 For Teaching Exams, Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBSEB Releases Exam Calendar 2024 For Teaching Exams, Check Details Here

BSEB Releases Exam Calendar 2024 For Teaching Exams, Check Details Here

Stay updated with the Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) Exam Calendar 2024 for teaching exams including BSSTET, STET, D.El.Ed., and D.P.Ed. Important dates and details available. Download the official PDF from the BSEB website now.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
BSEB Releases Exam Calendar 2024 For Teaching Exams, Check Details Here | Representative image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently made public the Exam Calendar 2024, providing a roadmap for several teaching examinations.

Accessible since December 4, 2023, the calendar outlines crucial dates for exams such as the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET), Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), and Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) and Diploma in Physical Education (D.P.Ed.) for the year 2024.

For those planning to take part in these exams, it's recommended to download the BSEB exam schedule for 2024, available in PDF format on the official BSEB website.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows Teacher And Students Dancing To 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' Bhajan
article-image

BSEB BSSTET Exam Calendar 2024

Exam Dates: January 22 to 30, 2024

Official Notification: December 1, 2023

Registration Period: December 2 to 22, 2023

Admit Card Release: To be Announced

Result Declaration: March, 2024

BSEB D.P.Ed. Exam Calendar 2024

Exam Dates: July 25 to 29, 2024

Official Notification: January 16 to 25, 2024

Registration Period: January 16 to 25, 2024

Admit Card Release: July 10 to 20, 2024

Result Declaration: September 2024

BSEB STET Exam Calendar 2024

Exam Dates: March 1 to 20, 2024

Result Declaration: May 2024

Phase 2 Notification: July 25, 2024

Phase 2 Application: July 26 to August 11, 2024

Phase 2 Exam Dates: September 10 to 30, 2024

Read Also
Fact Check: Viral Video Of Teacher Marrying Student For Unpaid Fees Debunked
article-image

BSEB D.El.Ed. Exam Calendar 2024

Exam Dates: March 6 to 12, 2024

Official Notification: January 10 to 25, 2024

Registration Period: January 27 to February 7, 2024

Admit Card Release: Last week of February

Answer Key: March 20 to 25, 2024

Result Declaration: April 2024

Counselling: May-June 2024

Read Also
Shocking: Student Risks Life To Reach School, Video Goes Viral
article-image

For those interested, the BSEB exam calendar PDF can be downloaded directly from the official website.

Read Also
Horror in Shahjahanpur: Class 9 Student Gang-Raped for 2 Years, Videos Go Viral
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From The Campus: TEDxKC College 5.0 Ignites Inspiration With 'Breaking Paradigms' Theme

From The Campus: TEDxKC College 5.0 Ignites Inspiration With 'Breaking Paradigms' Theme

From The Campus: Mithibai College Students Opt For Unique Major And Minor Subjects Under NEP 2020

From The Campus: Mithibai College Students Opt For Unique Major And Minor Subjects Under NEP 2020

BPSC Announces 220 Vacancies For Assistant Professor; Apply At bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Announces 220 Vacancies For Assistant Professor; Apply At bpsc.bih.nic.in

CBSE Issues Instructions For Private Schools Joining 2023-24 SC Student Scheme

CBSE Issues Instructions For Private Schools Joining 2023-24 SC Student Scheme

BSEB Releases Exam Calendar 2024 For Teaching Exams, Check Details Here

BSEB Releases Exam Calendar 2024 For Teaching Exams, Check Details Here