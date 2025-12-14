 Brown University Shooting: Terrified Students Shelter In Library After Deadly Campus Attack; Video Goes Viral
Panic gripped Brown University after a campus shooting killed two students and injured at least eight. Viral videos showed students hiding under desks in a library during exams as police, FBI and ATF launched a massive manhunt. Authorities are probing the incident amid campus lockdown.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
Brown University Shooting | X

Brown University Shooting: Panic and fear engulfed Brown University in Rhode Island after a deadly campus shooting that left two students dead and at least eight others injured. Videos that circulated online showed terrified students taking shelter inside one of the university libraries, crouching under desks and remaining silent as authorities issued a shelter-in-place alert. It happened during exam hours, creating a traumatic period out of a routine academic day and forcing an immediate lockdown across the Ivy League campus.

A video shows frightened students seeking shelter in the university library and other buildings as gunfire or sirens could be heard in the background. SWAT forces eventually entered the university library, instructing students to remain calm until the area was secured for evacuation.

According to a Reuters report, more than 400 law enforcement personnel had been deployed as police launched an extensive manhunt for the suspect. The gunman reportedly entered a campus building where exams were in session, and students and staff were forced to take cover as shots were fired. Streets around Brown University were filled with emergency vehicles, while security was tightened across Providence. After hours of searching, officials said the suspect was still at large, supported by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to the Reuters report, the gunman fled after opening fire inside Brown's Barus & Holley engineering building, where doors had been unlocked due to ongoing examinations. Authorities said shell casings were recovered, and officials planned to release surveillance footage of the suspect, described as a man, possibly in his 30s, dressed in black and potentially wearing a mask. Seven of the injured were listed in critical condition by Brown University Health.

Students recounted harrowing experiences of hiding for hours. One student told the local media that he, along with many others, waited for almost two hours under desks after receiving alerts about an active shooter in the vicinity. "Today was the day that one hopes never happens," Brown University President Christina Paxson said.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley urged prayers for the victims' families. The tragedy has reignited concerns over campus safety .and gun violence as authorities continue their investigation, asking for public assistance

