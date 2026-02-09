Breaking: Bomb Threat Sent To 9 Schools In Delhi

X/@ANI

Delhi: On Monday morning, the security forces in the national capital were alerted following bomb threats to nine schools in different parts of the national capital. Children, parents, and school officials are in a state of anxiety.

According to News18 reports, the threatening calls were received within a short time frame, between 8.30 am and 9 am. School authorities immediately informed the police, following which emergency response teams swung into action.

Teams of Delhi Police, Fire Department and Bomb Disposal Squad reached the schools. In a precautionary move, students and school staff were evacuated from the buildings and taken to secure areas while checking was carried out. Parents were also informed and several rushed to schools to take their children home.

Further updates are awaited as investigations continue.