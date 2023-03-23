Brainstorming session on the latest dev. in the present accreditation & ranking systems: @EduminOfIndia

Brainstorming session on the latest dev. in the present accreditation & ranking systems | Twitter @EduMinOfIndia

Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission are working together to bring educational reforms in the Higher educational institutes (HEIs) ranking system in India.

The official Twitter handle of Ministry of education, @EduMinOfIndia states, "Today, Hon’ble Union Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp chaired a brainstorming session on the latest developments in the present Accreditation & Ranking systems with Hon. MoS Education @Drsubhassarkar, that includes transformative reforms to strengthen HEIs across the country."

The brainstorming session was chaired by the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar, was also part of the brainstorming session held on Wednesday.

The Tweet threads further states, "Former ISRO chairman Dr. Radhakrishnan K Koppillil, senior officials from @ugc_india, All India Council For Technical Education, NETF and @EduMinOfIndia attended the meeting."

In the session, the need for adopting a transparent, accountable, objective, method driven system of assessment, accreditation and ranking of HEIs through a technology platform were discussed.

"Further the meeting focused on ease of doing business, varied parameters for different category of institutions was deliberated upon, aligning with the vision of NEP 2020, aiding in making informed choices of institutions/ program by students. Also online suggestions from public domain has been started," the Tweet reads.

