BPSSC Prohibition, Vigilance SI Admit Cards Released For January Exam

In a recent update, the Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued admit cards for the preliminary examination slated for January 28, 2024. The examination is for the positions of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in the Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department, and Police Sub-Inspector, Vigilance in the Vigilance Department.

Key Details:

Admit Card Availability:

As of 11th January 2024, candidates can access their admit cards on the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Accessing Admit Cards:

To download the admit cards, candidates need to visit the BPSSC website and use the link provided on the home page.

Login Credentials:

Candidates are required to enter their registration ID or mobile number along with their date of birth to access and download the admit cards.

Exam Date and Time:

The preliminary written examination is scheduled for January 28, 2024. It will take place in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm.

Examination Centers:

BPSSC has also released a list of examination centers based on roll numbers. Candidates are advised to download this list from the website to ascertain the location of their examination centers for the preliminary round.

Steps to download admit cards:

Go to bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Look for the link titled "Important Notice: Download Admit Card of preliminary examination for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., and Police Sub-Inspector, Vigilance in Vigilance Dept. (Advt. No. 03/2023)."

Open the admit card download tab.

Enter the required login details.

Submit the information and download the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with any further announcements or changes related to the examination on the official BPSSC website.