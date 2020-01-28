BPSSC Inspector preliminary test results announced at bpssc.bih.nic.in; here's how to check

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) announced the prelims result of the sub-Inspector 2020 examination.

All candidates who appeared for the Sergeant/Police Sub Inspector/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) prelims examination in 2019 can view their scores on their official website- http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/

The prelims BPSSC exams were conducted in December 2019 and 5,85,829 candidates appeared for the exam competing for a total of 2,246 posts. Of the total number of available posts, 215 are for Sergeant, 125 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) and 42 for Ex-Serviceman candidates for Assistant Superintendent Jail Post.

You can view and download your results directly from this link- https://testchampion.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=bihar-police-si-result-2020.pdf

To be eligible for selection of these posts, candidates have to clear the prelims and mains examinations. Candidates who clear the prelims will qualify for the main exam.

Here’ how you can view and download the BPSSC Prelims result of sub-Inspector 2020 examination:

Step 1- Visit the official website at- http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2- Head over to the Notice section on the website’s homepage.

Step 3- Click on the link that says ‘Prelims Result of Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police.’

Step 4- You’ll be taken to another window from where you can download the results PDF.

Candidates can also check if their application has been rejected from the official website’s notification link ‘List of rejected applications from applicants who had submitted more than one application for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police.’

Here’s the direct link- http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/Notices/Notice-01-18-01-2020.pdf