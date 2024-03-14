BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024: Important Guidelines for Bihar School Teachers

Representative Pic

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to conduct the BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 on March 15, 2024, for Bihar School Teachers across the state.

Exam Time:

First Shift: 9:30 am to 12 noon

Second Shift: 2:30 pm to 5 pm

As candidates gear up for the examination, here are some important guidelines provided by BPSC:

Candidates must arrive at the examination centre at least 2 hours before the scheduled start time.

Entry will not be permitted 1 hour prior to the examination commencement.

The series of question booklets will be indicated on the OMR Answer Sheet.

Candidates are required to write down the question booklet number and roll number on the answer sheet.

Candidates have been granted provisional entry into the examination.

However, the final decision regarding their candidature will be made by the Commission after thorough verification based on the information provided in their online application regarding eligibility.

If any discrepancies are found in the information provided by candidates during the investigation, their candidature may be cancelled, and they may be debarred from participating in this examination or any future examinations conducted by the Commission.

Carrying or using electronic devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, Wi-Fi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and wristwatches (normal or smart) is strictly prohibited within the examination centre premises.

Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to these guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair conduct of the examination. The BPSC emphasises the importance of integrity and compliance with the rules to maintain the credibility of the examination process.