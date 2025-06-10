BPSC MVI Registration 2025 Starts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Check Application Fees Here

BPSC MVI Registration 2025 | Canva

BPSC MVI Registration 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited qualified applicants to apply online for the position of Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) in the Transport Department of the Bihar government. (Advt. No. 41/2025). Aspirants may register on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in until July 3, 2025.

The written exam is expected to take place on August 10 and 11, 2025. This recruitment process intends to fill 28 posts.

BPSC MVI Registration 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Educational qualification: Applicants who have passed the tenth class (matric) from an approved board. They need also to have a 3-year Diploma in either mechanical engineering or automotive engineering, approved by either the Central or State Governments. Furthermore required is a current driving license for both light and geared motor vehicles.

Learners' licenses will not be accepted, hence candidates must present a certificate proving that the relevant authorities recognize their diploma institution. Diplomas in disciplines outside of mechanical or automotive engineering are not accepted as valid for this position.

2. Age limit: For all of the candidates, the minimum age is 18 years. General (Male) candidates must be under 37 years of age; General (Female) BC, EBC candidates—both Male and Female—may apply up to the age of 40 years. The upper age restriction for candidates from SC/ST—male and female—is 42 years.

BPSC MVI Registration 2025: Application fees

General category applicants and other unreserved registrants must pay Rs 750, whereas SC, ST, all women's categories, and persons with disabilities (with 40% or more handicaps) are entitled to a Rs 200 fee reduction.

BPSC MVI Registration 2025: How to apply?

To register for the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) post, aspirants need to follow the mentioned below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab and then register.

Step 3: Now, fill out the application form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

