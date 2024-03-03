BPSC Announces Exam Dates For Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024: March 15-16, Admit Cards Coming Soon

Representative Image |

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has finally revealed the dates for the third phase of the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 2024. As per the official notification on the BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, the exam is set to occur on March 15 and 16, 2024. This announcement has generated excitement among the candidates who have been earnestly preparing for this recruitment procedure.

It is important to mention that the exam will take place in one session, according to the schedule that has been announced. Although the dates have been finalized, the issuance of admit cards is anticipated to happen soon. Nevertheless, candidates are advised to wait for official confirmation regarding the availability of admit cards on the website.

The Bihar Public Service Commission's TRE 3.0 program has been launched to tackle the urgent requirement for skilled teachers in Bihar. This recruitment campaign is of great significance as it aims to fill a total of 87,774 teacher positions within the organization, thereby addressing the educational needs of the state.

Moving forward to the criteria for selection, the process consists of three primary phases to guarantee the hiring of qualified individuals. Initially, candidates must go through a demanding written test that assesses their expertise and suitability in the relevant fields.

After this, there is a step for verifying the documents, where the submitted papers are carefully examined to confirm their genuineness and correctness. Finally, candidates who pass this stage go through a medical examination to ensure they are physically fit and capable of fulfilling the duties that come with the teaching position.

The Education Department has indicated that, aside from the exam timetable, they will also provide comprehensive information about the exam subjects for Classes 6 to 10 in the Scheduled Caste and Tribe Welfare Department. This will include subjects like computer science and music/arts. The details will be released at a later time, allowing candidates to have a clearer understanding and better preparation for the exams.

Candidates who are eagerly anticipating the release of admit cards can expect a simple process to download them. They just need to visit the official website of BPSC TRE and find the specific section. Once the link on the homepage is activated, they can click on it to access the admit cards.

After that, users will be asked to input their login information, and once they do, the admit card will appear on the screen. It is crucial for applicants to carefully verify all the information provided on the admit card to ensure its accuracy and completeness before downloading it for future use.