BPSC 71st CCE: Prelims Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Raise Objections From Tomorrow

BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key | Official Website

BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the answer sheet for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2025 prelims, providing applicants a chance to lodge objections. Objections can be made between Sunday, September 21, and September 27, 2025, on the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

How to Challenge the Answer Key

Candidates who would like to challenge any responses need to log in using their username and password, provide evidence in support of their objection, and pay a fee of ₹250 per question. BPSC has made it clear that objections filed after the due date or through any other medium will not be accepted.

Prelims Exam Overview

The 71st CCE preliminary exam was held on 13 September 2025. It was a two-hour objective paper with 150 questions and a 1/3rd negative marking for the wrong options. The preliminary exam is a screening examination for the mains exam.

Next Steps for Candidates

Upon going through all the objections, BPSC will declare the prelims result, and the successful candidates will be sent to the mains exam. The mains exam is 1100 marks consisting of General Hindi (100), General Studies I & II (300 each), Essay (300), and an optional paper (100, qualifying nature only). Candidates who qualify the mains will be invited for a 120-mark interview, which will go in the final merit list.

BPSC instructs all the candidates to verify the answer key, file objections within the given time frame, and prepare for the mains examination accordingly.

BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: The BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025 and save it for future reference.