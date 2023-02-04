BMC Budget 2023: Municipal education budget to be presented on Feb 4 at 10:30 am; details here

The outlay for education was Rs 3370.24 crore for last fiscal 2022-23, as against Rs 2945.78 crore allocation in 2021-22. | File Photo

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday will present the education budget for the financial year 2023-24.

For the first time since 1985 and only the second time since the BMC's formation in 1889, the BMC’s annual budget this year will be presented by the municipal commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal. This is because the civic body has no sitting corporators. Elections are yet to take place since the term of previous councillors ended in March last year.

The BMC education department budget will be presented ahead of general budget by Additional Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Ashwini Bhide to Chahal at the civic headquarters at 10:30 am.

Highlights of Education Budget 2022-23

The outlay for education was Rs 3370.24 crore for last fiscal 2022-23, as against Rs 2945.78 crore allocation in 2021-22. Here are some of the highlights of previous budget:

1) Establishment of one school of each I.G.C.S.E. (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) School, Cambridge and I.B. (International Baccalaureate) School. - Budget Provision: 15 crore

2) Skill Development Laboratory: The main objective of skill-based education is to make the students self-reliant. Skill Development Laboratories will be set up in 7 schools on a zonal basis having one school in each zone as a pilot project. Under this policy minimum of 50% of students will be imparted skill development training by the year 2025. Budget Provision: ` 1.40 crore

3) Sports Complex: Department will finalised a central and prime location in Mumbai region for a Sports Complex, having facilities of sports equipment for indoor and outdoor sports, books related to sports, playgrounds for sports, Information gallery of the International players, seating arrangements for spectator and accommodation for sports players. Budget Provision: 50 lakh.

4) Establishment of Astronomical laboratories in schools: 25 astronomical laboratories will be established as a pilot project. This laboratory will increase the astronomical knowledge of the students of B.M.C. schools and will give rise to curiosity in them. Budget Provision: 75 lakh.

5)Procuring Modern Fire Extinguishers: Fire Extinguishers are provided to all the B.M.C. school buildings. A few B.M.C. schools will be provided with Jet-Cool Gel, fire extinguisher on a pilot basis to be used in classrooms, science laboratories, computer laboratories, offices. Budget Provision: 2.64 crores.

6)The Talking Walls: The inner compound wall of the school building will be painted with the message of moral values, educational & social responsibility for the students. The visibility of speaking compound walls will enhance the comprehension & learning ability of the students. Budget Provision: 50 lakh.

7)Activities for awareness of Wildlife and Biodiversity: A set of books and audio stories containing information in easy words on wildlife will be made available to the students in the School Library. A visit to jungle safari, Nature Park, and sanctuaries will be organised for the students for a practical learning experience of biodiversity and wildlife. Budget Provision: 31 lakh.

8) Publicity of Education Department Activities through VLOGS: VLOGS will be made containing information about school activities and posted on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. for creating awareness in the society. Budget Provision: 1 crore

9) Preservation of Documents in Digital Formats: Most of the school entries in the B.M.C. schools are in handwritten form and the size of the entry books also varies. it is proposed to preserve the old documents in digital form and bind the original documents, thus permanently preserving the old ones which are in tattered condition. It will help us in retrieving the old documents whenever needed. Budget Provision (Primary) : 30 lakh Budget Provision (Secondary) : 10 lakh

