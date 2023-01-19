BJP paid Rs 88 lakh to advocates who argued Hijab ban case on behalf of Karnataka Govt: Report

e-Paper Get App
The report revealed that Mehta was paid Rs 39.60 lakh and Nataraj was paid Rs 48.40 lakh for arguing the case.

Karnataka Hijab row: Supreme Court | File
Karnataka: In the Hijab case at Supreme Court which was being contested by state government of Karnataka, the BJP paid Rs 88 lakh to advocates who argued on behalf of the state government. The government advocates include Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General of India KM Nataraj.

According to a report published by The File, it was revealed that Mehta was paid Rs 39.60 lakh and Nataraj was paid Rs 48.40 lakh for arguing the case. Tushar appeared in court nine times, while Narataj appeared in court eleven times in the case.

The two advocates received Rs 4.4 lakh per hearing as remuneration. The Solicitor General of India is subordinate to the Attorney General for India and is the second highest law officer in the country.

