BIS signs MoU with top six engineering institutes of India for introducing Indian standards as a part of curriculum

New Delhi: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with top six engineering institutes of India for introducing Indian standards as an integral part of the curriculum.

This initiative is towards institutionalizing engagement of BIS with eminent institutes for securing active participation of academia.

The MoU was signed with Indian Institute of Technology BHU, Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and National Institute of Technology Trichy on 28 November 2022 for establishment of ‘BIS Standardization Chair Professor’ at these institutes.

The establishment will promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research & development in the field of Science and various disciplines in the respective institutes.

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS during the signing said that the MoU between the premium academic institutes and BIS would strengthen and enhance the standards formulation activity by facilitating Research and Development projects, encouraging involvement of young minds in the area of standardization process and jointly organizing seminars, conferences, workshops symposia or lectures, training and short-term education programs.

He also emphasized on the need to engage with start-ups and incubation centres at Academic Institutions in the formulation of new standards and compliance with the existing.

It is also anticipated that technology innovation and standards development shall be interwoven seamlessly to foster development of technology-oriented products and services.