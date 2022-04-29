Binance to focus on investor education, drive awareness of crypto, blockchain

Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has announced several educational initiatives to empower investors in India. Given the growth witnessed by crypto in India and the strategic importance of the geography, investor education has been an area of concern for multiple stakeholders including regulators and policymakers.

Through three key educational initiatives, Binance aims to provide open access to blockchain and crypto learnings.

As a follow up to the Binance Campus BUIDLers Program that was launched in October 2021, Binance has recently partnered with Inter Institutional Inclusive Innovation Centre (i4c) to initiate the ‘Blockchain for Good’ Ideathon, that provides a platform to students across Indian colleges to come up with solutions that would make the blockchain space more inclusive and accessible for all.

Binance recently launched its Learn and Earn program on Binance Academy that incentivises learning by allowing users to earn crypto while gaining knowledge about important topics across the blockchain industry.

Binance is hosting a webinar that is free and open for everybody named ‘Crypto for All’ on the May 1 at 6 pm IST, where major finance influencers including Neha Nagar, Aditya Saini, and Kashif Raza will be teaching the basic concepts of Blockchain and crypto, while demystifying myths around crypto trading. Along with providing certificates issued over blockchain by Binance NFT to all attendees, select winners will receive grand giveaways in Bitcoin and Binance Coin (BNB).

Leon Foong, Head of APAC at Binance said, “At Binance, we believe in financial freedom through crypto adoption. India has one of the largest populations in the world with a median age of 28. This represents a huge opportunity for us to play our role in educating the future innovators and builders of India, especially students, and equip them with the relevant blockchain and crypto knowledge to build a path towards financial freedom. Today’s generation also plays a significant role in imparting technology-related knowledge to their elders and play a crucial role as blockchain advocates. With Binance’s vast resource of academy content and our Learn and Earn program, we hope to create the right incentives for users to do more thorough research and make better informed investment decisions.”

Binance aims to create further courses to enable students to define their own career and entrepreneurial futures in the blockchain industry. These skills will be crucial in helping the future generation navigate the new world of web3.0 and smart contracts.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 01:23 PM IST