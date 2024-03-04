Billabong High School Inspires Creativity and Innovation Through 'Future Re-imagined' Project | Special Arrangement

Billabong High International School Malad has introduced the 'Future Re-imagined' project, with the goal of promoting creativity and innovation. Under the guidance of Dr. Radhika Srinivasan, the Principal, this initiative involved more than 100 students from grades 2 to 9 working together with digital experts to imagine a future influenced by artificial intelligence (AI).

The theme of the initiative was 'New Year, New World' to encourage students to contemplate a bold and new future using AI technology.

“The 'Future Re-imagined' initiative is not just about envisioning a world shaped by AI, but about empowering our students to become architects of their own future. Through this futuristic and creative thinking effort, we are instilling in our students the confidence to think boldly, innovate fearlessly, and embrace the transformative power of technology," Dr. Srinivasan said.

Art Exhibition

On January 20, 2024, an art exhibition was held on Billabong High International School's campus, featuring 20 interpretations of the students' futuristic visions.

Dr. Natasha Mehta, Head of Academic Research and Development at Lighthouse Learning Group, said, "Our students were tasked with contemplating various aspects of the future, ranging from the destiny of India in 2060 to the evolution of transportation, the technological landscape, healthcare advancements, and the conception of smart cities. The diverse array of topics encouraged the students to think beyond the conventional, propelling them to become architects of a future world."

