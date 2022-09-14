Bihar: Patna ADM who thrashed teaching job aspirant in viral video, removed from post

Former Patna ADM thrashing teaching job aspirant in Bihar | PTI

Patna: Patna Additional District Magistrate (ADM) KK Singh, who allegedly beat up a teaching job aspirant during a protest on August 22, has been removed from the post of ADM Law and Order of Patna, with immediate effect.

Krishna Kanhaiya Prasad Singh has now been transferred to the General Administration Department in the state.

The former Patna ADM's actions came into question after he was seen to be beating a teaching job aspirant mercilessly as the latter was holding the tricolour on August 22.

The video of the student being beaten up by a stick had gone viral while he was pleading and crying.

Watch video:

The youth continued to get beaten even as he tried to cover his face with the national flag. A cop is then seen in the video pulling the national flag from his possession and folding it.

Students were protesting in Bihar seeking employment. Notably, hundreds of aspiring teachers were lathi-charged in Patna as they protested against the delay in their recruitment.

Following the video, the ADM, and the Bihar police faced backlash from the people and the opposition, mainly BJP.