Bihar NMMS 2025 Registration Now Open At scert.bihar.gov.in; Check Details

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Bihar, has officially opened the application process for the National Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) 2025. Students who are interested in applying for the scholarship can now submit their applications online via the official SCERT Bihar website: scert.bihar.gov.in.

Application Timeline and Exam Date

The registration window for the Bihar NMMS 2025 will remain open until December 1, 2024. During this period, applicants must provide both personal and educational details to complete their registration.

The NMMS 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2025. The scholarship aims to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, encouraging them to continue their education and helping reduce school dropout rates.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Bihar NMMS 2025, applicants must meet the following requirements:

- Current Class: Students must be enrolled in Class 8 at any recognized government or government-aided school in Bihar.

- Previous Exam Performance: Applicants must have scored at least 55% marks in their Class 7 final exams (for general category students) or 50% marks (for SC/ST students).

- Age Limit: Applicants should not be older than 13 years as of July 1, 2024 (i.e., they must be under 13 years of age to appear for the Class 8 exam in 2025).

This scholarship scheme provides financial assistance to meritorious students, ensuring they have the resources needed to continue their studies and succeed in their academic pursuits.