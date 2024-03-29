Bihar DElEd 2024 Exam Rescheduled, Admit Cards Released

Representational Pic

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the DElEd 2024 exam, originally planned for March 30 and 31, has been rescheduled. However, exams scheduled from April 1 to 28 will proceed as planned. The official notice states that the exams on March 30 and 31 have been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

Additionally, there will be no examination held on the following dates: April 11 (Eid), April 17 (Ram Navami), April 19 (First Phase of Lok Sabha Elections), and April 26 (Second Phase of Lok Sabha Elections). Furthermore, the examination centers in Bhagalpur district and Purnia will remain closed from March 30 to April 23, 2024.

The revised schedule for the exams that have been impacted will be disclosed shortly on dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Test 2024 for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on their official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials.

Step 4: Your card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Save and download the admit card for future use.

The DElEd 2024 examination will take place twice a day. The morning session will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and candidates should arrive by 8:30 am, as the gates will close at 9:30 am. However, for differently-abled candidates, the morning session will continue until 1:20 pm.