Bihar cabinet approves recruitment of 1.76 lakh teachers, CM chaired the meeting

Patna: The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday passed an order to recruit 1.76 lakh new teachers in the state.
The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. After this decision youths, who have passed B.Ed and central or state TET, will be eligible for the jobs.
The education department has proposed to hold examinations under the Bihar Public Service Commission. The successful candidates will be given jobs of primary, middle and high school teachers up to Class 12.
These teachers will be employees of the state government and also will be entitled to get all the facilities.
During this recruitment drive, 85,477 posts of primary teachers, 1,745 middle school teachers (Class 6 to 8) and 90,804 teachers of high school (Class 9 to12) will be recruited.
Bihar Teachers Vacancy 2023 (According to the careers360)
Classes 1 to 5: 85,477
Classes 6 to 8: 1,745
Classes 9 to 10: 33,186
Classes 11 to 12: 57, 618
