 Bihar cabinet approves recruitment of 1.76 lakh teachers, CM chaired the meeting
Bihar cabinet approves recruitment of 1.76 lakh teachers, CM chaired the meeting

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. After this decision youths, who have passed B.Ed and central or state TET, will be eligible for the jobs.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
Bihar cabinet gives clearance for recruitment of 1.76 lakh teachers | Representative Image

Patna: The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday passed an order to recruit 1.76 lakh new teachers in the state.

article-image

The education department has proposed to hold examinations under the Bihar Public Service Commission. The successful candidates will be given jobs of primary, middle and high school teachers up to Class 12.

These teachers will be employees of the state government and also will be entitled to get all the facilities.

During this recruitment drive, 85,477 posts of primary teachers, 1,745 middle school teachers (Class 6 to 8) and 90,804 teachers of high school (Class 9 to12) will be recruited.

Bihar Teachers Vacancy 2023 (According to the careers360)

  • Classes 1 to 5: 85,477

  • Classes 6 to 8: 1,745

  • Classes 9 to 10: 33,186

  • Classes 11 to 12: 57, 618

(with IANS inputs)

