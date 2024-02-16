Bihar Board Warns Class 10 Students Of Expulsion For Unauthorized Late Entry | Representative Image

A notification has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), located in Patna. It states that any student enrolled in Class 10 who is discovered to have entered the test premises without permission after the scheduled entry hour will face a two-year expulsion.



The BSEB has cautioned that students who arrive late for exams and try to enter the examination center by jumping over the boundary wall or using force will face suspension and may also face criminal trespassing charges.

It was also emphasized that action would be taken against the people in charge of permitting this to happen if the center superintendent allowed any student involved in such behavior to take the Bihar Board Class 10 test in 2024.

Exam dates and timings

Students were reminded by the Board to arrive at the exam room promptly. It was emphasized that there will be two shifts for the BSEB matric test in 2024: an afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm and a morning shift from 9.30 am to 12:45 pm.



The BSEB test schedule states that the mother language papers will be administered on February 15 and mathematics on February 2. Every BSEB matric test lasts for three hours and fifteen minutes. Students are given the first fifteen minutes to study the question paper.